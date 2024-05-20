DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As hurricane season approaches, talks are already underway on how to make Florida storm-ready.

Florida Division of Emergency Management held a roundtable discussion with officials on Monday in Doral at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

Topic discussions included how to prepare for what could be an above-normal season, possibly the highest on record.

“We want to make sure that we were coming out with everybody, finding out their needs are gonna be, where their weak spots were, where their strong spots were, where they need no state assistance, make sure we’re getting that information from each and every one of them,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.

Hurricanes in Florida in 2023 caused billions of dollars in damages and killed multiple people.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1.

