MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Independence Day is on Tuesday and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), along with several fire departments across Miami-Dade and Broward counties shared tips to have a safe and happy holiday.

A fleet of law enforcement agents from the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and FWC will be set to enforce the laws at sea, as the holiday celebration unfolds.

According to FWC, 735 boating incidents were reported in the state last year. Monroe County and Miami-Dade County topped the list with more than 180 incidents between the two counties. Officials said alcohol was the leading factor, along with an absence of life vests on boaters.

Fire departments reminded the community that although fireworks can be beautiful to marvel at, they can also be extremely dangerous. Even small sparklers can reach temperatures of up to 2,00 degrees Fahrenheit, said MDFR Chief of Staff Erika Benitez.

“It can cause serious burns,” she said. “This temperature is strong enough to melt certain metals, imagine what it can do to children’s eyes and hands.”

Officials said to purchase fireworks from approved vendors and advised against lighting them in glass or metal containers. Firework enthusiasts are also advised to have a water hose or a bucket of water nearby.

For Omar Babun, setting off fireworks takes him right back to his childhood

“We used to buy them a whole lot, now we’re starting all over again with the little ones,” Babun said.

Now, with two kids of his own, he is continuing the fun.

Meanwhile, over on Mills Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, a pop-up firework vendor, Phantom Fireworks, was inspected by Fai Yeung, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue official as he checked each firework to make sure the items were properly certified to legal standards.

“They’re on a list which I am gonna go by, even though they say flammable they’re just gonna meant like smoke or flame nothing more,” said Yeung.

Yeung also checked for any damaged or opened fireworks. Although safety measures are taken by officials, before celebrations occur, understand mistakes happen when handling fireworks.

“We see an average of 11,000 injuries during this time and so we wanna prevent that, safety is really important for us,” said Benitez. “So if you are doing fireworks at home, we recommend that you choose an area away from anything that can burn, make sure that the area is paved, and that you keep your children and pets away.”

Former New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre Paul lost an index finger and part of his thumb in a firework incident back in 2015. near his home in Broward County.

“I am alive, now I look at fireworks, I think about safety,” said Paul.

An unauthorized sale of fireworks in Florida is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Ideally, officials would want people to leave the fireworks to the professionals but those who would like to indulge in the firework magic would do well in practicing these regulations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.