MIAMI (WSVN) - A digital display outside Tropical Park that flashed profanity-laced messages criticizing President Joe Biden was hacked, county officials said.

Video posted to social media captured the inappropriate messaging outside the park’s COVID testing site, Friday morning.

In a tweet, county officials wrote, “Miami-Dade Parks staff identified false & inappropriate messaging displayed on the VMS board outside of Tropical Park.”

Miami-Dade Parks employees took swift action to both shut down and remove the sign in question.

Officials later confirmed the VMS board had been electronically hacked.

