SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Three armed robbery subjects were detained after bailing out of a vehicle following a police chase in Sweetwater.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units were responding to a medical call possibly in reference to a shooting.

Police responded to 117th Avenue and South River Drive after a supposed armed robbery, causing a white Mercedes van to flee the scene while throwing a vest and white masks. A police chase involving officers from Medley and Sweetwater then ensued, ending in a crash after gunfire erupted.

Three subjects, one with a gunshot wound to the leg, were detained after bailing out of the vehicle.

One adult was transported by ground as a trauma alert to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The roadways in the area have been closed.

The subject who was shot is being treated by fire rescue crews.

