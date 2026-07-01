FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As families across South Florida prepare to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, officials in Broward and Miami-Dade delivered a stark reminder of what could happen if fireworks are mishandled.

While the celebratory booms and flashes of fireworks are a staple of Fourth of July traditions, Fort Lauderdale Public Safety officials say the popular explosives can have devastating consequences.

Officials representing Fort Lauderdale Police, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Health Medical Center came together on Tuesday at Fire Station 53 for a demonstration using fruits and a mannequin hand to show the powerful and unpredictable nature of fireworks.

“While fireworks are tradition for most families, it’s important to remember they are explosives. Nationally, nearly 15,000 people were injured by fireworks last year, many sustaining burns to the hand, face and eyes,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Christopher Davis-Partridge.

FLPD’s Bomb Squad set off several controlled explosions to illustrate the high potential for injury, with some standard consumer fireworks packing enough force to blow apart entire watermelons. The mannequin hand was also demolished in a separate detonation.

Officials say those looking to enjoy fireworks safely should plan to attend professional shows.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional display, such as the city’s Fourth of July Spectacular on Fort Lauderdale Beach,” said Davis-Partridge.

Doctors say emergency rooms often see a spike in injuries caused by mishandled fireworks around this time of year. The most common injuries include burns, eye injuries, and even amputations.

Another common Fourth of July experience is waving sparklers around, especially for younger children. Officials say despite their seemingly harmless appearance, they can still pose a serious threat if not handled with caution.

To drive that point home, firefighters held sparklers up to raw chicken pieces to show how quickly they could burn through human skin.

“It’s got the tissue, and it’s got the other components that are similar to what your skin has. So if you look at the end here, look at all the damage that was done to the top layer of the skin of the chicken,” said Davis-Partridge.

As for authorities in Miami-Dade, they’re juggling annual concerns surrounding the holiday with the added layer of the ongoing World Cup bringing in thousands of tourists to the county.

“Children and adults are injured by fireworks, drivers make the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel while impaired, reckless boaters put lives at risk on our waterways and illegal celebratory gunfire threatens innocent people, sometimes with deadly consequences,” said Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Cordero-Stutz also echoed warnings against scammers selling fake tickets.

“We’ve also seen a rise in fake tickets and fraudulent credentials used to attempt to gain access to matches. If you’re thinking about using fake tickets or fraudulent credentials, don’t. You will get caught, you will be arrested and it’s simply not worth a long holiday weekend behind bars,” said Cordero-Stutz.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be monitoring the waters for any boaters who appear to be under the influence. They also say it’s important to make sure you have everything you need before spending the day on the water.

“Safety starts before you leave the dock. Make sure you have your lifejackets, communication devices, water, other safety equipment. That equipment’s only helpful if it works and you have it with you,” said USCG Commander Thomas Carman.

Much like they do for New Year’s festivities, officials are also warning against any celebratory gunfire, reminding residents that any bullet fired into the air will eventually have to come back down — sometimes with deadly consequences.

“I wanna emphasize that there is absolutely no safe way to fire a gun into the air in celebration. What goes up must come down, and those bullets can seriously injure or kill someone,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Broward Health officials say nearly half of all firework injuries involve people 24 years of age and younger.

Authorities also urge parents to keep a close eye on their children and keep them a safe distance away from fireworks and grills during the holiday.

“We can help ensure that this Fourth of July is remembered for family, friends, great food and unforgettable memories,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Cordero-Stutz said one of MDSO’s largest priority for the holiday weekend is the Argentina-Cape Verde match happening on Friday. So far there have been 18 arrests connected to the World Cup matches and 18 drones confiscated for flying in restricted space around Miami Stadium.

For a list of Fourth of July activities happening across Miami-Dade and Broward, find out more here.

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