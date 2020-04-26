Officials: Dade County Courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Couty officials have confirmed an employee at the Dade County Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the county made the announcement in a statement issued Sunday.

Officials said the employee last worked at the courthouse, located at 73 W Flagler St. in downtown Miami, on Wednesday, April 22.

The employee, officials said, worked on the following floors:

Floor 1

Mezzanine (Floor 2)

Floor 15

Floor 16

Floor 17

Floor 18

Floor 20

Floor 22

Officials said all person who have been in close contact with the employee have been notified and have been encouraged to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for self-monitoring.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

