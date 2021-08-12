SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have started to prepare for Fred’s arrival this weekend, which should bring several inches of rain to South Florida days after the storm soaked the Dominican Republic.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez updated how the city is preparing for the incoming storm on Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Miami has partially activated the Emergency Operations Center,” Suarez said. “We are expecting flooding in low-lying areas, and our resiliency and public works department has already positioned mobile pumps. All of our pump stations have been reviewed, and thankfully, fully operational.”

Crews could be seen in Overtown clearing out several drains throughout the city to make sure the rain water will flow.

The South Florida Water Management District has pumps running at multiple locations.

“Over the last several hours, South Florida Water Management District has been lowering canal levels to create capacity for storm water,” spokesperson Armando Vilaboy said.

Miami Beach has put out 11 extra pumps in areas that tend to flood.

However, Monroe County is expected to see the most severe impact from Fred. Officials there have asked residents to secure their homes, boats and to clear their yards.

“It’s expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the next couple of days, but there is a great deal of uncertainty as to its impact and what it will be on South Florida,” Suarez said.

The City of Miami will be distributing sandbags at Grapeland Park, at 1550 NW 37th Ave., and at Legion Park, at 6447 NE Seventh Ave., starting Friday at noon.

