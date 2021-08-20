THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders celebrated breaking ground on a project to support Everglades restoration.

South Florida water management district officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an underground seepage wall in Las Palmas, Friday.

The eight-and-a-half square mile area will be dedicated towards to protecting the Everglades and help mitigate flooding for residents.

“This is a demonstration that you can enhance and protect the environment and also protect the homes and the farms that are crucial to our way of life,” U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said.

The underground concrete wall will span over 2 miles and help move more water south of the Everglades and into the Florida Bay.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.