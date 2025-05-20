MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Miami International Airport are offering tips on taking successful flights ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend.

The airport shared key need-to-know information to prepare travelers for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials said travelers should arrive early, at least three hours before their flight, and should check in either in person or online.

The airport’s economy Park and Ride lot is offering parking at half price.

Eligible travelers can use the Mobile Passport Control app to submit passport and customs information online and skip paper forms.

