MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce captured several police officers and several parked cruisers outside of a home.

First responders arrived to find the adult victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics have transported the patient to a nearby trauma center in unknown condition.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

