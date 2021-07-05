NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An inspection report of the North Miami Beach apartment complex that was evacuated late last week due to unsafe conditions is expected to be turned in on Tuesday.

Residents of the Crestview Towers were forced to leave their homes on Friday after a report deeming the building unsafe, dated from January, was handed over to the city. The report found structural and electrical issues.

7News cameras captured the structure, located at 2025 NE 164th St., roped off on Monday.

People who live there shared pictures of cracks and other concerns over the weekend.

Inspectors went inside the now empty building on Saturday.

“As it stands, we’re waiting on the official written report,” said Mariel Tollinchi, the attorney for the Crestview condo board.

Tollinchi said two city inspectors were there, along with the one hired by the board, and while the official report is not out yet, preliminary findings appear to be optimistic.

“Unofficially, the engineer that conducted the inspection as well as statements from the city inspectors, his statement is that there is no reason why the residents wouldn’t be able to return to their homes while the repairs are being made, because the repairs don’t pose a threat to their safety,” she said.

Meanwhile, people who call Crestview Towers home are living in limbo.

“The police stopped us and said, ‘Get all of your stuff out,'” a resident said Friday.

Some are staying with friends and family, while others getting help from the Red Cross and the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

“We identified a hotel property that we could have an agreement with and negotiate a low enough price that we’re comfortable putting people in,” said Ron Book with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

While they check in and wait, Tollinchi said an official inspection report, will be in the hands of the city attorney by noon on Tuesday.

“We’re working diligently and around the clock to make sure that their home is safe, provide evidence that their home is safe and get them back into their homes as soon as possible,” she said.

Tollinchi said she expects to receive the report soon and plans to hold the first meeting about the report with the condo board Tuesday morning before the information is sent to the city.

The city has set up a hotline for Crestview Towers residents who heed help. They can call 786-589-4056 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.