MIAMI (WSVN) - A swarm of police officers visited the 3-year-old boy who was a victim of a random, unprovoked attack at a Walgreens in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers on Friday surprised Samuel and his mother.

Officers even let the boy sit in a specialized police cruiser.

They also showered the family with gifts and put on a police light show in the street, hoping to put smiles on their faces after the Dec. 13 attack.

Investigators said a man sucker-punched Samuel at the Walgreens located near 20th Street and 17th Avenue.

The suspect, identified as Marvin Green, was arrested Friday and has been charged with child abuse.

