WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida police are teaming up to carry a torch for a good cause.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics continued through Miami, Tuesday morning.

Florida International University Police and the Florida Highway Patrol were among several police agencies who joined the run.

“Law enforcement in Miami-Dade County, we have a very good partnership at all levels, state, city, county, and today we’re seeing just that,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho. “It says a lot about the law enforcement community in Dade County, and again, it’s a very positive event and raising awareness for a very good cause.”

The 1,500 mile relay started in March. The course runs through 67 counties across Florida.

Funds raised through the event help support special Olympics athletes in the state.

