PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A python caused some trouble on a South Florida road but it wasn’t long before officers scooped in to save the day.

The 14-foot beast was found on US-1and 98th Street in Pinecrest early Thursday morning.

It was discovered by construction workers on the job nearby.

Responding police officers rounded it up and posed for a picture, showing off the slender reptile.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox