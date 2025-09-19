PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A python caused some trouble on a South Florida road but it wasn’t long before officers scooped in to save the day.

The 14-foot beast was found on US-1and 98th Street in Pinecrest early Thursday morning.

It was discovered by construction workers on the job nearby.

Responding police officers rounded it up and posed for a picture, showing off the slender reptile.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.