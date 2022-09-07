WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are using a crash into a collision scene to remind drivers about Florida’s Move Over law.

Though some cars stopped after getting involved in a collision, that didn’t stop one driver from ending up on a crash course with them. The danger doubled for officers and others on that scene.

Video shows a scary smash-up on the Dolphin Expressway.

A black Mustang spun out and hit a concrete barrier, a white van pulled over for safety and then an oncoming car hit the van and then bumped yet another car, a recipe for roadway disaster if you’re not being careful.

“Could have possibly have been distracted, not really paying attention to what was occuring in front of that person and created that ripple effect, secondary collision,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho.

Camacho said South Florida drivers should know secondary crashes, like this one, can be incredibly dangerous for any first responder, and this is a great example why the Move Over law exists.

“Whenever you see emergency lights approaching, the law says you either have to move over a lane to create distance, to provide that courtesy, that distance for the first responder, and if you can’t move over, you have to slow down to 20 miles under the posted speed limit,” said Camacho.

In this case, the police vehicles were in the eastbound lanes, but it was a close call for two people standing near that white van.

According to troopers, only minor injures were reported.

