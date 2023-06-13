MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police officers stepped up their security hours before former President Donald Trump was set to arrive at the federal courthouse in Miami.

Around 11 a.m., Homeland Security assisted the local authorities as investigated a suspicious device outside the federal courthouse where former President Donald Trump is set to arrive, Tuesday and less than an hour later officers gave the all-clear before noon.

Officers were on the scene as they inspected a flat-screen television tied to a pole that displayed the words, “[Expletive] the communist-controlled media” outside of the building. Officials said the TV had suspicious wiring that poked out of the back.

Demonstrators that arrived at 7 a.m. brought signs and props. Trump supporters even dressed up to show support and planned to stay in the area as the former president faces a judge.

“Make no mistake about it, we’re taking this event extremely serious, we know that there’s a potential of things taking a turn for the worse, but that’s not the Miami way,” said Miami Police Department Chief Manny Morales in a news conference on Monday.

Morales said the city planned for anywhere between 5,000 to 50,000 people outside the courthouse. Trump has publicly called for peaceful protests after his federal indictment was announced.

Supporters who arrived at the federal courthouse on Tuesday expected the protests to stay calm.

“When you’re born here, and God knows I’ve done thousands of demonstrations here, I don’t see [it going bad] at all,” said one Trump supporter. “This community doesn’t always get good press but we’re far better than most ever understand.”

Police and officers with the Department of Homeland Security patrolled the area as the protesters practiced their First Amendment Right to freedom of speech.

The airspace above the courthouse will also be restricted while Trumo is in the hearing.

Around 10 a.m., the City of Miami Police Department announced a traffic advisory as they prepared for the amount of attention this spectacle would draw.

Authorities urged drivers to steer clear of the area as traffic, as well as people will flood the nearby streets of the federal courthouse.

