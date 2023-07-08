MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded and rushed over to a street in Miami after they said a man was shooting bullets into the air with a rifle.

Those shots were fired on Friday night just before 8 p.m., on Northeast 10th Avenue and 79th Street.

When the City of Miami Police Department responded, an officer confronted the armed man and was forced to fire at him after not complying with orders from authorities.

“Units arrived shortly thereafter, they were able to make contact with the individual. The subject was down, there is a rifle on the scene,” said an officer.

The alleged suspect was shot and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is currently in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center.

“I heard about 10 to 12 gunshots like before even the police got here,” said a witness who lives across from where the shooting took place.

He said he was shocked by what the man is accused of doing.

“It’s crazy because innocent people live there, people work every day and some crazy guy just comes with a gun and shoots, like somebody could’ve got hurt,” continued the witness.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the officer involved as per normal protocol.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

