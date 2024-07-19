HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Hialeah after officers were forced to fire their weapons at an armed subject.

Hialeah Police units and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrived at the scene at West 53rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Friday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, there was a violent dispute at a home, and when officers arrived, at around 7 a.m., they encountered an armed male.

“We had some of our officers who were dispatched to a domestic [situation] with a subject with a firearm,” said Steadman Stahl with the Police Benevolent Association. “He pointed the gun at the police officers, and they had no other choice but to take his life.”

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a tarp covered the man’s body. A bicycle was seen on the ground nearby.

A command post was established in the area.

The man’s son and daughter were too heartbroken to speak to 7News cameras, but speaking off-camera, they said they didn’t know exactly what happened.

Neighbors were devastated to hear what happened.

When asked what her initial reaction was, an area resident who identified herself as Anna replied, “Not again.”

Anna went on to say, “It’s happening, like I said, more and more often. “

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The FDLE has taken over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

