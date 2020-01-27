Officers chase armed carjacking suspects from Miami Beach to Kendall; 2 in custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two armed carjacking subjects into custody after a pursuit from Miami Beach to Kendall.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers using license plate readers spotted a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking that occurred in Homestead.

The officers tried to pull over the vehicle near Fifth Street and Washington Avenue on Monday morning when a pursuit ensued.

Officers were taken westbound on the MacArthur Causeway before Miami-Dade Police took over the chase.

Two suspects, identified as 28-year-old Orlando Kent Bowes and 21-year-old LeAndre Snow, bailed out and fled on foot in the area of Southwest 88th Street and 112th Avenue.

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where more than a dozen police vehicles were lined up along Kendall Drive.

MDPD’s Kendall District officers set up a perimeter from Southwest 112th Court to 113th Avenue and 88th Street to 89th Street.

Miami Beach Police K-9 units assisted in the search.

Bowes and Snow were taken into custody, authorities said. They’re facing several charges, including trespassing and fleeing and eluding police.

Miami Beach Police said those charges are for what occurred in Miami Beach.

Homestead Police will be handling the carjacking investigation.

