Officers chase armed carjacking subjects from Miami Beach to Kendall; 2 in custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two armed carjacking subjects into custody after a pursuit from Miami Beach to Kendall.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers spotted a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking that occurred in Homestead.

The officers tried to pull over the vehicle near 5th Street and Washington Avenue on Monday morning when a pursuit ensued.

Officers were taken westbound on the MacArthur Causeway before Miami-Dade Police took over the chase.

Two subject bailed out and fled on foot in the area of Southwest 88th Street and 112th Avenue.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where more than a dozen police vehicles were lined up along Kendall Drive.

MDPD’s Kendall District officers set up a perimeter from Southwest 112th Court to 113th Avenue and 88th Street to 89th Street.

Miami Beach Police K-9 units assisted in the search.

Both subjects were taken into custody, authorities said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.