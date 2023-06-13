MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police officers investigated a suspicious device outside the federal courthouse where former President Donald Trump is set to arrive, Tuesday. Less than an hour later officers gave the all-clear.

All clear given in front of federal courthouse in #Miami. Everyone allowed to return to their locations. @wsvn — Nicole Linsalata (@nlinsalataon7) June 13, 2023

Officers were on the scene as they searched a flat-screen television outside of the building that had suspicious wires poking out of the back.

Update: bomb squad responding to sidewalk in front of the federal courthouse in #Miami @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YCm7oIO4il — Nicole Linsalata (@nlinsalataon7) June 13, 2023

Officials said the TV was tied to a pole before they began their inspection.

The City of Miami Police assisted Homeland Security in the investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We are assisting @DHSgov with an investigation at N. Miami Avenue and 3 Street. We have temporarily closed N. Miami Avenue at NW 5 Street to NW 3 Street. pic.twitter.com/GGJgx4Z2p6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 13, 2023

The City of Miami Police Department gave the all-clear just before noon.

