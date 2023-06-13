MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police officers investigated a suspicious device outside the federal courthouse where former President Donald Trump is set to arrive, Tuesday. Less than an hour later officers gave the all-clear.

Officers were on the scene as they searched a flat-screen television outside of the building that had suspicious wires poking out of the back.

Officials said the TV was tied to a pole before they began their inspection.

The City of Miami Police assisted Homeland Security in the investigation.

The City of Miami Police Department gave the all-clear just before noon.

