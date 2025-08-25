MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after prosecutors dropped charges against a City of Miami Police detective, the 35-year-old is filing a lawsuit against the Broward State Attorney’s Office for what, he says, was an unwarranted arrest.

Speaking to 7News alongside his attorney on Monday, Officer Guillermo Arteaga said this whole ordeal has been embarrassing for him and his family.

“It’s embarrassing to myself, but more importantly to my family,” he said.

Arteaga was wrongly arrested earlier this month due to a clerical error by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

“It’s just outrageous. It’s something that should have never happened,” said Arteaga’s Attorney, Stephan Lopez.

7News captured the detective being released from Broward jail on Aug. 12.

“Just trying to get your take on what happened? What happened with you littering>” said 7News reporter Sheldon Fox.

Arteaga was cited back in 2020 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for illegally dumping trash on Pembroke Road.

Five years later, despite paying his fine, the 10-year veteran cop and gang unit specialist was arrested at work.

“He was given a littering fine for throwing out some trash next to a dump. He paid it, and that’s the end of the story,” said Lopez. “Then they issued a warrant and they arrested him, booked him.”

After he bonded out, the Broward SAO admitted they made a mistake and dropped charges.

In a statement, the SAO said, “Unfortunately, even though this case had been resolved, it was presented to and filed by our office in 2023, leading to Officer Arteaga’s arrest.”

The SAO provided an apology to Arteaga, writing “…our sincere apologies to Officer Arteaga on behalf of the State Attorney’s Office.”

But Arteaga and Lopez say the damage has already been done.

“[This is a] highly respected officer with the City of Miami,” said Lopez. “No criminal history. Going above and beyond, helping his colleagues [and] the community. He’s been greatly affected by this.”

Lopez said that while he’s happy to see Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor issuing an apology, he still needs to hold accountable the people who did not do their due diligence.

“I commend Harold Pryor, state attorney, for having the courage and decency to issue an apology. Harold Pryor did nothing to cause this to happen, but someone in his office did, and it’s those people who I’m holding accountable.”

Arteaga has since returned to work at the Miami Police Department.

