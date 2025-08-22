MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer’s rush to rescue the victim of a violent crash is being praised by his department.

The Miami Beach officer ran to the pair riding an electric bike that had been hit on I-195 near Alton Road Tuesday night.

The officer worked quickly to help those victims and provide medical assistance.

Both were taken to the hospital where one later died. The other victim is expected to survive.

The department said the officer’s efforts helped save that victim’s life.

