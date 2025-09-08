MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot in the head during an officer-involved shooting in Liberty City, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street around 7a.m. Monday.

There was a police escort as the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A public information officer with the City of Miami is expected to do a debrief regarding the circumstances of the shooting shortly.

