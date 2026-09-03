NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer-involved rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade left one person hospitalized and caused a major police response.

7News cameras captured a large law enforcement presence in the area of Northwest 51st Terrace and 33rd Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the victim had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Their condition is unclear.

A witness shared what he saw at the scene as he was trying to get to his home in the neighborhood.

“They just said it was a crime scene, that’s all I know,” said Jonathan Romero, a resident.

The status of the victim is currently unknown as of Wednesday evening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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