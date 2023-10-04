FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities were on the scene of a crash involving a police officer, Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 344th Street and Krome Avenue. Officials said an off-duty police officer in a marked vehicle collided with another vehicle.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, two people, including the officer, were transported to a local hospital for medical evaluations. No major injuries were reported, authorities said.

As a result of the crash, the northbound and southbound of Krome Avenue have been closed off to traffic, along with the westbound lanes of Southwest 344th Street.

Morning commuters should avoid this area as police investigate the incident.

