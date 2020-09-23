Officer injured while trying to take Miami man in custody; suspect charged

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was injured while trying to take a motorcyclist into custody along busy Biscayne Boulevard.

The struggle between the police motorman and the dirt bike rider occurred during a traffic stop along Northeast 65th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just across the street from a Miami Police substation, Wednesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Atlas Christopher Bouie faces several charges, including battery of a police officer.

Investigators said the officer spotted the suspect driving erratically along the sidewalk and in the wrong lanes.

When the officer caught up to him, police said, Bouie pushed the motorman off his bike and tried to punch him.

The ensuing scuffle was captured on cellphone video by multiple witnesses.

In one of the clips, captured by a driver, the officer is seen pulling on Bouie’s hair. He brings the man to the ground before he breaks free and runs off.

Authorities said the officer used his Taser on Bouie, but he continued to run away.

@OnlyInDade provided the video of the moment the suspect tried to open the door of a driver who was recording cellphone video.

Miami Police said he tried four car doors in all.

The chaos brought traffic to a standstill along the roadway.

According to police, the officer suffered an injury on his hand.

Bouie was eventually taken into custody, and his dirt bike was towed away. He has since posted bond.

