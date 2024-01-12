NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer has been injured in a crash near the Ives Dairy exit on Interstate 95 northbound.

7News cameras captured the scene, revealing the injured officer as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to place them on a stretcher.

The officer was swiftly taken from the area via ambulance.

Reports indicate that the police cruiser involved in the incident was the sole vehicle affected, with substantial damage to the car’s rear.

As a result of this crash, the northbound ramp onto I-95 from Ives Dairy Road is shut down. M

Details regarding the cause of the crash or the extent of the officer’s injuries are yet to be disclosed by officials.

