HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer was sent to the hospital following an overnight crash in Hialeah.

The incident first took place at around 1:00 a.m. on Friday in the area of Fourth Avenue and 17th Street.

The police cruiser and at least one other vehicle were seen suffering extensive damages on the side of the road, amidst debris and shattered glass.

7News captured the officer being transported by Hialeah Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, as well as the officer’s exact condition, are currently unclear. 7News has reached out to Hialeah Police for more information.

