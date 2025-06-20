HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer was sent to the hospital following an overnight crash in Hialeah.

It appears the Hialeah police cruiser crashed into a black Cadillac SUV in the area of Fourth Avenue and 17th Street at around 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

As a result of the collision, the SUV slammed into a nearby pole—fleeing the scene immediately after—while the cruiser crashed into a school’s fence.

The cruiser is a total loss as it sustained extensive front-end damage.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the crash; shattered glass, a broken fence, and a dented pole.

Officials have closed the roadway pending the investigation.

7News captured the officer being transported by Hialeah Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, as well as the officer and driver’s exact condition, are currently unclear. 7News has reached out to Hialeah Police for more information.

