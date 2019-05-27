Officer hospitalized after police cruisers collide at Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer is receiving treatment at the hospital after being involved in a crash with another police cruiser.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 27th Street, just before 8 a.m., Monday.

According to officials, one of the cruisers was responding to a domestic violence call when the officer and another cruiser collided at the intersection.

One of the officers was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor scratches.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.