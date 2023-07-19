MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer suffered some minor injuries during a traffic stop as the driver hit the officer and ran away in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 39th Street.

The driver of the vehicle opened his side door, hit the officer in the head, and took off, Tuesday evening.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

As of Tuesday, detectives are still investigating and the subject has not been caught.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.