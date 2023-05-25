NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an officer fired shots at a stolen vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police focused their attention on a black BMW that was reported stolen at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, just a short hour later a license plate reader would flag the vehicle in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 13th Avenue.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a detective approached the vehicle as the driver started reaching under their seat. The suspect was given verbal commands to put their hands up.

After the driver failed to comply the officer discharged their firearm.

“Fortunately it did not strike anyone,” said Zabaleta.

The suspects then attempted to flee the scene as they headed eastbound on NW 79th St.

Both of the men involved then ditched the car a few blocks away from where the shots were fired but police would eventually catch them.

According to officials both of the suspects were wanted by police.

