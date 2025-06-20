HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah officer and a civilian were transported to the hospital following an overnight crash in Hialeah.

According to officials, the accident occurred in the area of East Fourth Avenue and East 18th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday, after a black Cadillac SUV, traveling westbound on East 18th, failed to stop at a stop sign and collide with a Hialeah police cruiser.

As a result of the collision, the SUV slammed into a nearby pole, while the cruiser crashed into a school’s fence.

The cruiser is a total loss as it sustained extensive front-end damage. On the other hand, the SUV’s sustained some damage as its air bags were deployed and some of its windows were broken.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the crash: shattered glass, a broken fence, and a dented pole.

Both the driver and the officer were transported by responding Hialeah Fire Rescue units to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries. One of them were seen laying on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace, as first responders wheeled them out of the ambulance and into the hospital.

At this time, the extent of their injuries as well as their current conditions remain unknown.

Officials have closed the roadway pending the investigation.

No word on any potential charges the driver may face as a result of failing to stop at the stop sign.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.