NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Some teachers went shopping for supplies after they received generous gift.

Office Depot’s “Start Proud” program, gave teachers at W.J. Bryan Elementary School In North Miami a $20,000 in-store shopping spree, Monday.

In a partnership with paper company Domtar, educators were able to gather critical classroom essentials that are needed to ensure students are successful.

“So this is an opportunity to supplement and augment the resources that they receive in their classrooms so that we can effect change within the structural environment,” said Tanisha Cunningham, principal at W.J. Bryan Elementary School.

Teachers weren’t the only ones who were benefited.

Six-hundred backpacks filled with classroom supplies were given to W.J Bryan Elementary students.

