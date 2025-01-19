MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of teachers from a South Florida elementary school stocked up on supplies in preparation for the upcoming semester after receiving a generous donation to enrich their classrooms.

A $5,000 donation from Office Depot and Domtar Paper Company gave faculty and staff from Silver Bluff elementary school in Miami the initiative to grab pencils, paper, pens, posterboards, and more.

“Anything we can do to help our local community or teachers and the students, that’s a win-win for both of us,” said District Manager Joao Alvarez.

Assistant principal Christina Garcia soaked up all the educational excitement Friday, saying the impact of the event goes far beyond the classroom.

“The teachers are dishing out of their pockets to either buy them some folders that they need or composition notebooks. Maybe some come without pencils or lunchboxes. Whatever the case may be, our teachers are always there for them,” she said.

Garcia says sometimes her students’ parents are busy working, making it difficult for them to equip their kids with supplies at the start of a new semester.

“It came at a good time because they are able to replenish treasure boxes and get everything and anything that they need to be able to service our students,” she said. “That’s what our teachers do. They fill that void that sometimes parents are too busy to do.”

