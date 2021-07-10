SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accident in Southwest Miami-Dade sent an off-duty Sweetwater Police motorcycle officer to the hospital.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 76th Street, at around 2:10 p.m., Saturday.
Paramedics transported the officer to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.