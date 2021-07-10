SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accident in Southwest Miami-Dade sent an off-duty Sweetwater Police motorcycle officer to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 76th Street, at around 2:10 p.m., Saturday.

Earlier today, a Sweetwater Police Motorman was involved in an accident while working an off duty escort. He has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Thank you to @MiamiDadeFire as well as @MiamiDadePD for the quick response. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) July 10, 2021

Paramedics transported the officer to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

