NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a police officer was reportedly shot at in North Miami Beach.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and 183rd Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Officer was with his family in his personal car, traveling southbound on 18th Avenue, when he attempted to turn left and a subject fired at his car, hitting the fender.

The officer nor his family was injured.

The description of the officer’s personal car is unclear.

Detectives have put out a Be On The Lookout alert in search of an adult male who was seen leaving the scene in a late-model Genesis car, either dark gray or black.

A single lane is open on 183rd Street as police investigate the incident. Northeast 19th Avenue is also closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently leading the investigation.

