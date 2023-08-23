SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty officer was hospitalized after she accidentally discharged her weapon.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the shooting in the area of 10855 SW 72nd St., Tuesday evening.

According to MDPD, the female officer was shot in the lower extremity but appeared OK.

She was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an abundance of caution.

7News cameras captured officers arriving at the hospital.

The street has been closed as police continue to investigate.

