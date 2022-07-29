MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty police officer visiting Miami Beach had to be transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Miami Beach Police received a 911 call of a shooting at 14th Street and Washington Avenue where shots were reportedly fired around 9:20 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said there was an argument inside the restaurant before the shooting occurred.

Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived at Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken where they found the victim with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Cellphone video showed the Miami Beach police chief walking around the crime scene along with SWAT team members.

Sources told 7News that the victim is a police officer from Minnesota who was off-duty and visiting the city.

7News video footage showed a bullet hole in the restaurant’s window near the open sign.

Roshan Samarsing, a nearby shop owner, described how he felt about the incident.

“Just scared because in Miami a lot of violence is going on,” said Samarsing. “I heard about two gunshots while I was working at the video store next to them.”

A tourist in a nearby tattoo shop witnessed some of the encounters. Elizabeth Aughton described the experience as intense.

“The cops came to the door and they locked the door,” said Aughton. “They pull the curtains closed. Me and my friends had to sit behind the curtains while it was happening. Yea, it was just an unreal experience. Nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

Aughton remembered being told by police to stay away from the door as there was a shooter on the loose.

“I’m from Australia, so this doesn’t happen,” she said. “I hope they are alright.”

Witnesses captured video where authorities were seen searching alleyways for the shooter.

People were shocked as they did not know what was going on.

“He said somebody got shot in the head there,” said a bystander.

The victim was alert and spoke to paramedics when he was transported. He is expected to be OK.

The area between 12th Street to Española Way from Collins Avenue to Drexel Avenue was closed off as officers investigated the scene. That area has since been cleared.

The gunman remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

