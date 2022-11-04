HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was shot in Hialeah.

Police said an officer was shot near West 79th Street and West 12th Avenue in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident, Friday morning.

Hialeah police officers were on the scene canvassing the area outside of a home where the off-duty officer was shot.

7SkyForce hovered overhead to capture the surrounding area taped off along with a pool of blood on the driveway.

The male officer was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Outside of the hospital were dozens of fellow officers to support one of their own.

Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava was also seen at the hospital.

According to the Hialeah Police Department, the alleged shooter is a former Miami-Dade school police officer and she is now in custody.

