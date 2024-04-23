SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami Beach firefighter jumped into actions when a fire erupted right in front of him.

The firefighter was driving on Coral Way and Southwest 117th Avenue when the car in front of him burst into flames.

The vehicle was on fire, sending heavy smoke into the air.

The firefighter sprung into action, getting out of his car, found a hose after entering a backyard, and worked to extinguish the blaze.

“I looked, and I saw a backyard right there, so I jumped it, I knocked on the door, nobody answered, I jumped it, and I saw, it was perfect, it was just a super long hose, and then I was able to pull the hose, go over, and try to put it out,” said Michael Saavedra, Miami Beach Director of Critical Response Team.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed up moments later to also help extinguish the flames.

The driver and two children inside the car were able to get out safely.

