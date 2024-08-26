MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer was honored after his workout at the gym turned into a race to save a man’s life.

One day after graduating from the police academy, an officer is honored for bravery and resourcefulness, to save a life.

“It was just a regular workout for me. I was at the gym,” said Officer Nilson Pacheco.

He hadn’t even finished his training with Miami-Dade Police Department yet Pacheco didn’t hesitate to save a man’s life while off-duty.

“Congratulations,” said one officer while shaking Pacheco’s hand.

“Thank you,” said Pacheco.

Honored by Miami-Dade Police, Pacheco is given the departmental Lifesaving Award for saving a guy who was stabbed at the gym.

“Your exemplary conduct under pressure reflects the finest qualities of humanity. Demonstrating extraordinary compassion and willingness to put members of the community first,” said an officer.

“Extremely honored, that’s all I can really say. Honored and humbled,” said Pacheco.

In May, Pacheco was working out at the 24-hour Fitness in Miami Gardens when two men got into a fight.

“I turn around and I saw a male, who was severely bleeding from his armpit but it seemed like the bicep. As he was walking out, he collapsed right in front of my vehicle,” said Pacheco.

The man, Paul James, started bleeding profusely from the arm, Pacheco ran to his car to get a tourniquet. An off-duty Broward Sheriff deputy gave him some gloves while Pacheco stayed with the victim.

“I was asking him ‘Hey do you know your name? Do you know where you are? Do you know what year is it?’ Just some basic questions so I can kind of determine, just to keep him talking and he could stay with me,” said Pacheco.

But as he tried to apply the tourniquet, he realized it wouldn’t stop the bleeding because the wound was under the man’s armpit. A nurse nearby gave him some gauze and he packed the wound and applied pressure.

By the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, the man regained consciousness.

“That moment all I really did was refer back to my training,” said Pacheco.

Doctors say because of his quick action and resourcefulness, James survived what would have been a fatal wound.

“I know that the person, who’s life that you saved would appreciate it as well, so thank you,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Major Yolanda Jacinthe.

“I didn’t do it for anybody to give me kudos or anything. To me it was just training, it’s the job that we signed up for,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco also received another award, the Distinguished Officer of the Month award.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.