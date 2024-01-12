NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police Department officer has been injured in a crash near the Ives Dairy exit on Interstate 95 northbound.

According to MDPD officials, the off-duty officer was traveling northbound on I-95 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree.

7News cameras captured the scene, revealing the injured officer as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) crews worked to place them on a stretcher.

The officer was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital by MDFR.

Reports indicate that the police cruiser involved in the incident was the sole vehicle affected, with substantial damage to the car’s rear.

As a result of this crash, the northbound ramp onto I-95 from Ives Dairy Road is shut down. Morning commuters are urged to seek an alternate route.

Details regarding the cause of the crash or the extent of the officer’s injuries are yet to be disclosed by officials.

