CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after his gun accidentally went off inside a Coral Gables restaurant.

According to investigators, the shot went off at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sushi Maki located at 2334 Ponce De Leon Blvd., hitting the officer.

On Wednesday morning, officers were seen blocking off the surrounding areas as they continued to investigate.

“We responded to a call of an accidental discharge of a firearm, inside Sushi Maki, and our officers responded,” said Coral Gables Police Sgt. Alex Escobar.

Several people were inside the restaurant when the incident happened.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators said the bullet hit the chair of a person that the officer was with, but that individual was not hurt.

MDPD is conducting an internal affairs investigation.

