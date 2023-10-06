MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, an off-duty Hialeah Police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Homestead.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the police department confirmed that “Officer Anthony Caabeiro passed away earlier today after being involved in a traffic crash. He was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

At around 10 p.m., 7News cameras captured officers from several law enforcement agencies as they stood outside the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. They came to show their support while Caabeiro’s body is transported from the hospital where he was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Hialeah Police’s Instagram post further states, “At this time, we ask that you keep Officer Caabeiro’s family, friends, and his Hialeah Police Brothers and Sisters in your thoughts and prayers.”

Homestead Police is investigating the crash.

