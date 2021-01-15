Odd-looking bristleworms, prone to biting, pop up near Jungle Island

MIAMI (WSVN) - A strange creature sight has been popping up near a popular South Florida attraction.

People said they’ve started seeing a lot of bristleworms near Jungle Island in Miami this week.

The odd-looking marine worms can grow up to a foot long and are usually found in tropical parts of the world.

Animal experts advise people not to try to pick up the worms because they bite, and their bristles can sting and be painful to remove.

