The state of Florida voter registration deadline for the Nov.5 General Election is Oct. 7.

All eligible voters in Broward and Miami-Dade County are reminded that only registered voters will be allowed to vote in the upcoming general election.

Anyone that registers to vote after the deadline will not be eligible to vote in this years’ election.

All Florida voters have the option of registering to vote online.

If you reside in Miami-Dade County, you can register to vote in person, or by mail (must be postmarked by Oct.7)at one of the following locations:

Elections Department Main Office, 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172, which will remain open on Monday, October 7th from 8 a.m. – Midnight

Elections Department Branch Office, Stephen P. Clark Center Lobby, 111 NW 1 Street, Miami, FL 33128 will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you live in Miami-Dade County and have more questions on how to register to vote, request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, update voter status, or other inquiries, click here.

Important dates for residents in Broward County are the following:

Early Voting takes place October 21st- November 3rd, 2024, from 7:00a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Last Day to request Vote-By-Mail ballot is October 24th, 2024

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



If you live in Broward County and have more questions on how to register to vote, request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, update voter status, or other inquiries, click here.

