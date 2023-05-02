HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - May is National Water Safety Month and Ocean Rescue shared some tips in order to avoid a fun day at the beach from turning fatal.

It’s a situation Miami-Dade Fire Ocean Rescue sees too often: A person not wearing a life vest, struggling in the ocean and a good Samaritan deciding to help.

“A lot of times in these cases when somebody goes in to help somebody, they’re the ones who end up in trouble. Now we have two victims,” said MDFR Capt. Matthew Sparling.

Lifeguards are well-equipped to rescue. They use buoys, personal watercraft and other gear to get people out of the water and get them the help they need.

“If you see somebody in trouble, just try to get the attention of a lifeguard, police officer, call 911. Try not to respond. If there’s a bouy, a rope line, something, reach, throw, try not to go,” said Sparling.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue created a demonstration to give people a couple of reminders:

Use a life vest – pool noodles and rings are not proper floatation equipment.

Limit your drinking on the beach.

Check for the weather.

“The beach has a flag system where we saw red flags, yellow flags, green flags to show you what you have. Know your skill levels and strengths. If you see a red flag day, which is rip currents, we advise you don’t get in the water that day,” said Sparling.

Firefighters said it’s important to know how to swim. If you can’t swim, Miami-Dade County provides free lessons.

There will be a free Summer Splash Event at Wilber B. Bell Park (West Perrine Aquatic Center) on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

