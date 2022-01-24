MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers will once again be allowed to cruise down Ocean Drive in South Beach for the first time in nearly two years.

City officials announced this weekend that the iconic street will reopen to vehicular traffic on Monday.

The city closed street traffic in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to create more outdoor dining and public recreation space.

According to reports, city officials are leaning toward a new vision that would make Ocean Drive completely pedestrian or would only allow limited vehicular traffic.

